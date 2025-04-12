Rajasthan CMO to monitor 25 key schemes, including Jal Jeevan Mission

Jaipur, April 12 (IANS) The Rajasthan government has declared 25 central and state-level schemes as flagship programmes, which will now come under the direct and continuous monitoring of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). These include critical initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, reflecting the government’s intensified focus on timely execution and effective governance.

As part of this new directive, departments implementing these flagship schemes will be required to submit monthly progress and expenditure reports by the 7th of every month to the CMO. In addition to the CMO, the Planning Department will also track and review progress from planning to implementation. District in-charge ministers and secretaries will hold regular review meetings to ensure the smooth functioning and timely completion of these schemes.

The decision to bring Jal Jeevan Mission under flagship monitoring comes shortly after former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed strong discontent over the slow progress of the scheme in Jhalawar district. Raje raised concerns about the ongoing water crisis and held officials accountable for delays, sparking a broader debate across the state regarding the mission’s execution.

The 25 schemes declared as flagship programmes cover a wide range of development sectors, including water supply, health, sanitation, rural development, agriculture, infrastructure, women empowerment, and green initiatives.

Notable schemes include: Jal Jeevan Mission, Namo Drone Didi, Solar Didi, Lakhpati Didi, Krishi Sakhi, Pashu Sakhi, Bank Sakhi, Food Security – New Family Additions, Kusum Yojana (A, B, C), RDSS (Revised Distribution Area Scheme) – Power Sector, Lado Protsahan Yojana, PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, Karmabhoomi to Matribhoomi Abhiyan, Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural and Urban), Swamitva Yojana, Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan, Atal Gyan Kendra, Mukhyamantri Shikshit Rajasthan Abhiyan, PM Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Atal Pragati Path, PM Awas Yojana (Urban and Rural), CM Samman Nidhi Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan – Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Amrit Yojana, Panch Gaurav Yojana, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Garibi Mukt Gaon Yojana. Successive administrations identify and monitor such schemes for focused governance. Their inclusion ensures intensive monitoring, regular reporting, and timely corrective measures at the Chief Minister’s level, allowing early identification of delays or inefficiencies.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.