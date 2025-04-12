IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma smashes fifth-fastest century in league's history

Hyderabad, April 12 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) young dynamo Abhishek Sharma etched his name into the history books on Saturday night, smashing a whirlwind century off just 40 balls in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The stunning knock came against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and marked the fifth-fastest century in IPL history.

Coming in with SRH chasing a mammoth target of 246, Abhishek turned the contest on its head with a fearless display of stroke play. The left-hander unleashed a flurry of boundaries and sixes, taking the attack to a shell-shocked Punjab bowling line-up from the outset. His ability to clear the fence with ease and pierce the gaps at will left the bowlers with no answers.

Abhishek’s blazing ton is now the second-fastest century ever scored by a Sunrisers Hyderabad batter. The fastest hundred still belongs to his opening partner, Travis Head, who reached the milestone in 39 balls last season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Together, the duo have redefined the batting template for SRH with their fearless and aggressive approach at the top.

The overall record for the fastest century in IPL remains with the indomitable Chris Gayle, who tore apart the Pune Warriors with a 30-ball hundred in 2013 — a record that stands tall even after a decade.

Abhishek’s blistering 141 off 55 balls is now the highest individual score by any Sunrisers Hyderabad batter, breaking the record of Australian batter David Warner (131). It is also the highest individual score by an Indian batter in IPL history.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma brought up his first half-century of the season in 19 deliveries as Sunrisers Hyderabad made a superb start. His opening partner, Travis Head, reached his second half-century of the season in 31 deliveries as Sunrisers Hyderabad reached 147/0 after 10.2 overs in a chase of 246 against Punjab Kings.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.