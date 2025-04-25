Tamil Heroes’ Six-Pack Claims: Clash between Suriya, Dhanush and Vishal!

Tamil star Suriya’s latest film Retro has been making headlines not just for its content but also due to a statement made by his father, veteran actor Sivakumar, during a recent promotional event. Sivakumar proudly claimed that his son Suriya was the first to introduce the six-pack trend in the Tamil film industry. He even posed a rhetorical question to the audience, asking, “Have you seen anyone with a six-pack before Suriya?”

This remark sparked a flurry of discussions among cinema enthusiasts and fans across Kollywood. Many were quick to recall that actor Vishal had showcased a six-pack physique even before Suriya did. Responding to the ongoing debate, Vishal recently addressed the matter, stating, “It was actually Dhanush who first appeared with a six-pack in Polladhavan. Later, I displayed my six-pack in Satyam and Madha Gaja Raja. I think people have forgotten about that.”

To set the timeline straight, Polladhavan, directed by Vetrimaaran and starring Dhanush, was released in 2007, and featured the actor flaunting a toned physique. Vishal’s film Satyam hit theatres in August 2008, showcasing his six-pack transformation. It was only later, in November 2008, that Suriya appeared with a six-pack in Vaaranam Aayiram (also known as Suriya S/O Krishnan).

As for Retro, Suriya’s upcoming movie, it features Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film is set for release on May 1.