Karthikeya 2 Bags National Film Award: Best Telugu Regional Movie

Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer devotional thriller Karthikeya 2 has been adjudged as the Best Telugu Regional movie. 70th National Film Awards have been announced today.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, and also starring Anupam Kher, Anupama Parameswaran, Harsha Chemudu, Srinivas Reddy and others, Karthikeya 2 got national wide acclaim. Critics heaped praises on the film. Pan India audiences gave thumbs up to the film.

Karthikeya 2 is a franchise of Nikhil's erstwhile classic Karthikeya. The makers are planning to make Karthikeya 3.

