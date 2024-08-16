Bandi Saroj Kumar's 'Parakramam' Trailer Out, Check Release Date

Bandi Saroj Kumar, who is known for the digital release 'Mangalyam', has directed a new movie titled 'Parakramam' on his banner, BSK Mainstream. The film's Trailer was released today. Saroj, who is not only directing the movie but is also its music director, writer and editor, hosted several guests. The film has received a U/A certificate from Censor Board authorities.

Actor Sandeep Kishan and producer SKN graced today's occasion as special guests.

Bandi Saroj Kumar said, "I would like to thank my friends, producer SKN and actor Sandeep Kishan, for attending the 'Parakramam' trailer launch. This movie resonates with every ordinary person. The poster features two characters: Satthi Babu and Lovaraju, where Lovaraju is Satthi Babu's son. Everyone experiences a transformation from a Satthi Babu to a Lovaraju in their lives. Living as a common man is challenging, filled with heroes, villains, and a rollercoaster of emotions. My film is like watching your own life unfold on screen. I am thrilled to release the film on my favourite Chiranjeevi's birthday. Chiranjeevi is an iconic figure; even Bharat Ratna would be an insufficient recognition for him. He represents the pinnacle of success and has inspired countless individuals, including myself."

Hero Sandeep Kishan said, "Bandi Saroj Kumar is an authentic filmmaker with a genuine personality. His film events are far from ordinary. I was surprised to discover a movie titled 'Porkalam' in Chennai. His demeanor is truly impressive. The film industry isn't about winning; it's a journey to earn the audience's appreciation. Bandi Saroj Kumar is on such a journey. I have even supported his work by sending money after watching his films on YouTube. His dedication to pure cinema is evident in 'Parakramam', a genuine film deserving of your support. I am committed to supporting his future projects."

Producer SKN said, "I admire Bandi Saroj Kumar both as a director and an actor. He is a gifted filmmaker. Like many others, I too contributed financially after watching films like 'Mangalyam'. 'Parakramam' is releasing on August 22nd, coinciding with our Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday. This film has my full support. Regardless of whether 'Parakramam' becomes a blockbuster, super hit, or average, I am committed to producing another film with Bandi Saroj Kumar. I enjoy working with talented newcomers. Individuals like him should flourish in the industry. The success of films like 'Parakramam' is crucial for the overall health of the industry and the survival of theaters. I wish the film a great success."

Cast: Bandi Saroj Kumar, Shruti Samanvi, Naga Lakshmi, Mohan Senapaty, Nikhil Gopu, Anil Kumar, Sashank Vennelakanti, Vamsiraj and others.