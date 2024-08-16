70th National Film Awards: South Indian actors in the race!

The Central Government will announce the 70th National Film Awards this evening. An 11-member panel has evaluated the nominations to choose the award winners from over 300 films released in around 28 languages nationwide in 2022. The list of winners will likely be made public today, August 16, even though the official announcement has yet to occur.

Selection process:

In the process of selection, the panel will nominate the best films of 2022, which was initially anticipated in May 2023. Due to the pandemic, the National Film Awards schedule was changed accordingly. Today is the D-Day for the 2022 award winners list. After the list is announced today, the winners will receive the awards from the President of India in October. These honours are only given to feature and non-feature films that have received Central Board of Film Certification certification between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

Who is in the race of winners list?

The winner's list will be announced today, and everyone is excited about the Best Actor 2022 winner. It seems that Mammootty, Rishab Shetty, and Vikrant Massey compete with one another. With the psychological thrillers Roshak and Nan Pakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Mammootty is one of the strong contenders. Kantara's actor Rishab Shetty and 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey are in the line. As per the reports, there is a high chance that a South Indian actor will bag the award this year.