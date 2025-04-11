Tamannaah Bhatia: ‘Nasha’ grabs you from the first beat

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest dance number, “Nasha,” from the upcoming film “Raid 2” has been unveiled, and the actress said the track grabs you from the first beat.

Tamannaah shared: “There’s something magnetic about Nasha—it’s the kind of track that grabs you from the first beat.”

Composed by White Noise Collective, the song pulses with the energy of a high-octane dance number. Tamannaah adds glamour and oomph to the film’s story. The track is sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachet Tandon, and Divya Kumar, and the lyrics are penned by Jaani.

She added: “The rhythm, the energy, the vibe—everything just comes together seamlessly. After the love I received for my last song, I’m excited for audiences to experience this one. It’s bold, it’s infectious, and it’s got that undeniable groove.”

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old actress, in a collaborative post with T-Series Films, shared the music video.

It was captioned as: “Ye #Nasha kabhi na utre, har dil ki ek hi @tamannaahspeaks!”

Talking about “Raid 2,” the film is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar.

The movie stars an ensemble cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Saurabh Shukla, and Amit Sial, among other celebrated actors joining this high-stakes sequel.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the project is a sequel to the 2018 thriller, "Raid." The second installment in the franchise will be arriving in cinemas on May 1.

In other news, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, “Odela 2.” She will be seen essaying the role of Shivashakti in the film, which is a sequel to the hit 2022 Telugu crime-thriller ‘Odela Railway Station.’

Directed by Ashok Teja, the film is set to release on April 17.

