OTT Releases This Week: Adolescene, Agent, and Other Films to Binge-Watch

As the weekend approaches, it's time to review and list down some of the best shows and movies that have been released on streaming platforms over the past few days and provide a comprehensive list that will help you save some time while looking for shows to binge-watch. Without further ado, let's take a look at the list.

1) Adolescence

The first show in the list is Adolescence, an enthralling crime drama that revolves around a teenage kid who murdered his schoolmate. Typically, murder mysteries focus on the "how" rather than on the "why." Adolescence breaks this stereotype. Not just this, the show broke multiple such stereotypes in the crime genre and gave audiences a hard-hitting, soul-crushing narrative on masculinity, parenthood, and social media addiction. Adolescence is available to watch on Netflix.

2) Be Happy

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan silently had an OTT release, a small film that revolves around the relationship between father and daughter. Abhishek Bachchan plays a single father who is determined to help his daughter enter into a dancing reality show, but a life-altering crisis tests their bond. The movie streams on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Moana 2

If you are in for something light-hearted and don't want much drama this weekend, this movie is for you. As the name indicates, this movie is a sequel to Moana, and it revolves around her new adventurous journey with demigod Maui after receiving a prophetic vision from her ancestors. Moana 2 is available on JioHotstar.

4) The Electric State

Directed by the Russo brothers, The Electric State is a sci-fi thriller that delves into the life of a teenager who sets out on an adventure to find out her missing brother in '90s retro-futuristic America. The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt and is an adaptation of a novel of the same name. This film is now streaming on Netflix.

5) Agent

After waiting for eons, South Indian star Akhil Akkineni's fans heaved a sigh of relief as Surender Reddy's directed Agent movie has finally made its debut on the OTT platform, Sony Liv. The movie, also starring Mammootty in a pivotal role, is a decent spy thriller that will transport you to the world of espionage.