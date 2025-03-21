Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana's RC16 Release Date Confirmed - March 26, 2026

Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana’s highly anticipated collaboration, RC16, is steadily progressing. While Ram Charan briefly stepped away from filming the sports drama for an ad shoot in Mumbai, production is actively continuing in Hyderabad.

In exciting news for fans, the team is gearing up to unveil a special teaser glimpse on March 27 to celebrate Ram Charan’s birthday. But that’s not all—exclusive information reveals that the makers will also announce the film’s official release date alongside the teaser.

#RC16 is set to hit theaters on March 26, 2026, just a day before Ram Charan’s birthday. This announcement is sure to be a double delight for fans, as they receive both a birthday treat and a confirmation of the film’s grand arrival on his next birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead, while Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Bollywood actor Divyenndu, and veteran star Jagapathi Babu take on key roles. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast.