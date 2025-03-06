5 Reasons Why Rekhachithram is a Must-Watch on OTT This Weekend

There are movies that come once in everywhere that reaffirm that loving cinema is not that bad after all. In the midst of commercial and stylized movies with no substance and chest-thumping heroes proving their might to save the heroine, there are certain films that stand out and probably stand out for an time indefinite. With Malayalam movies also attempting to follow the commercial story-telling route like the other three industries, it will be interesting to see if the industry keeps dropping gems like "Rekhachithram" now and then.

If you are someone who enjoys watching movies not just for their thrilling plot but also to experience the surreal joy once the film finishes, then the recently released "Rekhachithram" is definitely for you. On paper, the movie is an investigative thriller about a girl who went missing for years, probably decades. Malayalam cinemas have a great hold on producing gripping thrillers and in that sense, you will feel satisfied watching "Rekhachithram". But for those of you who want to experience that 10% extra joy, this film is a must-watch. Because Rekhachithram is not just a movie about a missing girl who is dead but it's about a girl who was in love with cinema and before she could even fulfill it, unfortunately, passed away.

This is exactly the reason why this Malayalam movie, which will be released on Sony LIV tomorrow, is a must-watch flick for you this weekend. We will also list out a few more reasons why Rekhachithram should be on your weekend watchlist no matter what.

Mammootty

For those of you who watched the movie on screens, this connection would have been evident. But, watch out for how the movie paid a subtle tribute to the star and his infallible legacy without getting deviated from the plot. The way the director seamlessly brought in his name, the star power he has, and yet managed to infuse it into the main narrative is exemplary, to say the least.

Actress Anaswara Rajan

Anaswara Rajan has a huge following in Kerala and is one of the main pillars for Rekhachithram to receive the love it did when it was released on-screen. Even when the trailer of the movie was released, she only had a brief appearance in it but her character is the soul of the film, and movie buffs will shed a tear or two in the end. Revealing more than this would be a spoiler and her role will be talked about more often once the movie starts streaming.

Gripping and Thrilling Narrative

For most parts of Rekhachithram, the director and the writers wanted the audiences to feel that it was an investigative thriller. Having started off slowly, the movie gets into the proceedings without any delay and hooks you to the screens. If you are expecting last-minute suspense like M.Night Shyamalan's movies, you will be disappointed with Rekhachithram. Once the murder trial is done, the movie gets into a beautiful zone that's emotional and wholesome at the same time.

Asif Ali's Subtle Yet Engaging Performance

Known to always portray roles that mostly deal with struggles and are rooted, Asif Ali gave a phenomenal performance as the police officer who is determined to uncover what went wrong decades ago and how can he resolve it now. He falters, rises, and gives a meaningful ending to the victim. More than the action sequences, it's the layers of mystery that slowly uncovers that engage the audiences and Asif Ali is at the center of it.

Director Jofin T Chacko's Masterful Taking

It's incredibly difficult to handle a mystery thriller but what the director managed to do sincerely is to infuse the love of cinema into a gripping crime drama. Jofin T Chacko, who previously made The Priest with the legendary Mammootty, managed to showcase his adulation for the star in Rekhachithram in the most beautiful way possible. There were movie references, songs, and stories from Malayalam cinema which would be highly appealing to Kerala movie lovers but might not hit other state audiences. But, Jofin T Chacko never deviated or distracted the audience with these references. They come and go beautifully as the main plot carries on, which is Rekhachithram's main strength.