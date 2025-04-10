Mammootty's Bazooka Twitter review: Better than L2: Empuraan? Fans Give Verdict!

Ever since Mohanlal gave Malayalam cinema its first pan-Indian blockbuster with L2: Empuraan, expectations have skyrocketed over other commercial films that are releasing from the industry. If Mohanlal scored a hit, then his legendary companion Mammootty should also score a hit. This is usually the fans logic. Even though Mammootty has been doing off-beat and interesting content that caters to Malayalam cinema, the pressure of the box office must also be there on the star.

Weeks after L2: Empuraan's release, Mammootty came with Bazooka, an action thriller directed by Deeno Dennis. From the initial reactions of fans, Bazooka appears to be a fanboy tribute to his favorite star. Deeno seemed to have packed the movie with all the right ingredients for movie fans in Kerala to celebrate their beloved Mammookka.

Just like Jaat, audiences are in love with the first half of Bazooka, and many are praising the film for producing and executing a neat thriller without fail. If you expect an out-and-out commercial entertainer, you might feel disappointed, but the film had its moments where it really shined through, and Mammootty played his role to perfection till the very end.

But, when compared with the hype surrounding L2:Empuraan, Bazooka didn't come anywhere close to the same. L2: Empuraan was properly marketed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and team, and even Mohanlal took an active part in the same. This is where Bazooka's buzz might get affected, as many Malayalam audiences are unaware that a Mammootty film is releasing this week.

Promotions and marketing are everything for a movie these days, and even though Bazooka's reviews are positive, the lack of proper promotions has hurt the film big time, and it clearly shows in the first-day occupancies of the movie.

Check out what fans are saying about Bazooka.

