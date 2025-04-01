Malayalam OTT Releases in April 2025: From Dominic and the Ladies Purse to Get Set Baby

It has been a content-rich year for the Malayalam movie industry as usual this year so far. The movie season started off with Rekhachithram and is running successfully with L2:Empuraan amassing 200 crores at the box office. It is for the first time that Malayalam cinema has seen such widespread craze in advanced bookings across the country, and this proves that the industry has truly reached new heights, thanks to the OTT platforms.

Malayalam films are always hot buys for OTT giants. Even though a big player like Netflix has backed out from fighting with its competitors over acquiring OTT rights of films, Prime Video and JioHotstar still remain tough go-to takers of Mollywood cinema.

March also had a number of interesting releases for Malayalam cinema on these platforms. Also, Kerala's regional streaming platform, Manorama MAX, is also picking up pace by acquiring content-driven Malayalam cinema of late.

This month promises some really interesting releases that audiences can look forward to. Here is a list of these releases.

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse - Prime Video

It really has been a mystery why this Mammootty movie hasn't yet been released on OTT. The 4-week window was passed, and fans have been waiting with anticipation online over the film's streaming debut. Even though the exact date is yet to be finalized, Dominic and the Ladies Purse will likely start streaming on Amazon Prime Video by mid-April.

Oru Jaathi Jathakam - Manorama MAX

Just like Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, there is another Malayalam film that has been teasing fans over its OTT release. It's Vineeth Sreenivasan's starrer Oru Jaathi Jathakam. This film also had crossed the 4-week window long ago, but it took quite a while for it to land on the OTT. However, in a huge relief for fans, Oru Jaathi Jathakam, directed by M. Mohanan, is streaming now on Manorama MAX.

Bromance—JioHotstar

This adventure comedy, starring Matthew Thomas, was released theatrically on February 14 and opened up to positive word of mouth from audiences and critics. Owing to the same, the film performed exceptionally well at the box office and minted nearly Rs. 15 crores. According to various reports, the movie is all set to stream on the OTT platform JioHotstar by mid-April.

Get Set Baby—Manorama MAX

Yet another Malayalam comedy starring Unni Mukundan is due to stream on the OTT platform, Manoram MAX. Get Set Baby was released in theaters on February 21 and opened up to good reviews from critics. Unni Mukundan received praise for his performance as Dr.Arjun Balakrishnana, a gynecologist specializing in fertility treatments. The portrayal of how his work influences his relationship with his wife and mother is both humorous and dramatic.

Even though a date is not set, fans can expect the movie to stream on Manorama MAX by the end of this month.