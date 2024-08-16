Chirag Paswan slams CM Mamata for politicising Kolkata rape-murder case

Patna, Aug 16 (IANS) Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for remaining "silent" over the heinous rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and “politicising” the issue.

He said, "I am surprised that such an incident occurred where there is a woman chief minister."

This comes after the West Bengal CM, while commenting on the ransacking of the emergency room at RG Kar, accused the Opposition parties, namely the CPI(M) and BJP, of conniving to create unrest in the state.

Paswan told IANS, "Such incidents are unacceptable in any civilised society, regardless of the state or government in power. Strict action must be taken in this matter.

“It is disheartening to see such issues politicised. The fact that thousands of anti-social elements arrived at the scene late on Wednesday night and indulged in vandalism raises concerns. Was this part of a conspiracy? Was it an attempt to destroy evidence, protect someone, or implicate someone? These issues need thorough investigation.”

"I am astonished that, in a state led by a woman Chief Minister, such an incident occurs and is met with silence by her and women MPs. This situation is both reprehensible and shameful. The concerns expressed by the doctors must be heard. This issue extends beyond one region, it is a matter of women's safety that requires sensitive attention from every government," he added.

Earlier, a little after midnight on Wednesday night, a mob entered the RG Kar Hospital campus, damaging the protest site, vehicles, and public property. Security officials had to step in to disperse the 7,000-strong crowd.

The doctors at the hospital were protesting the August 9 rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The incident has sparked nationwide protests by doctors and medical communities around the country.

