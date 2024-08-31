Two-Day School Holidays in AP, Telangana Due to Heavy Rains

In the two Telugu states, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is occurring, leading to concerns among officials in various districts. The intense low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is causing significant rainfall in several areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Two-Day School Holidays

In North Andhra, the rain has been continuous and unrelenting. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued warnings advising fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Due to the persistent heavy rainfall in Visakhapatnam, all government and private schools in the city have been declared closed. The education department has announced holidays for schools in Visakhapatnam, NTR, and Anakapalli districts due to the severe weather. Some colleges in Andhra Pradesh are also observing holidays.

Upcoming Weather and School Closures

Over the next 24 hours, the low-pressure system is expected to evolve into a depression. As a result, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in North Andhra and coastal districts today and tomorrow. In Vijayawada, the rain has been torrential, leading to waterlogged roads and inundation of low-lying areas.

In response to the heavy rainfall, the education department in Visakhapatnam has announced holidays for all schools. The district collector, Harendhir Prasad, has issued orders for these closures.

Impact in Other Districts

In NTR district, extensive rainfall is affecting road conditions, with roads in Vijayawada becoming waterlogged. Collector Srujana has declared holidays for all schools in the area. The Krishna River basin is under alert as 70 gates of the Prakasam Barrage have been opened to release 332,374 cubic meters of water. Heavy rain has also been ongoing in Prakasam district since Friday night.

School Holidays in Specific Districts

Recently, schools in Guntur, NTR, Kakinada, Krishna, Alluri, and West Godavari districts have been granted two days of holidays. Collectors in these districts have announced these closures.

In Telangana, heavy rainfall in various districts may also lead to school closures, depending on the situation. Parents are calling for these closures, and students are enjoying the extended holidays.

Upcoming Holidays for 2024

26-08-2024 (Monday): Sri Krishna Ashtami

07-09-2024 (Saturday): Ganesh Chaturthi

16-09-2024 (Monday): Eid Milad-un-Nabi

02-10-2024 (Wednesday): Gandhi Jayanti

11-10-2024 (Friday): Durga Ashtami

31-10-2024 (Thursday): Diwali

25-12-2024 (Wednesday): Christmas

Major Holidays for the 2024-25 Academic Year

Dasara: October 4 to 13

Christian Minority Institutions: Dasara holidays from October 11 to 13

Diwali: October 31

Christmas: December 25, with Christian minority institutions observing holidays from December 20 to 29

Sankranti: January 10 to 19, 2025

