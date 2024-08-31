August 31: Schools closed in Andhra Pradesh!

Aug 31, 2024, 09:41 IST
- Sakshi Post

Andhra Pradesh is experiencing heavy rainfall on August 31, prompting the government to declare a holiday for schools. Schools in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli are closed due to the sudden heavy rains. In response to the severe weather, schools will also be closed on August 31 in Guntur, Konaseema, NTR, Krishna, Kakinada, Alluri Sitharama Raju, and West Godavari districts.

The government has postponed the exam scheduled for today in Kakinada to November 6. Schools in Telangana remain open, and no further announcements have been made.

