August 31 - September 2: Heavy rainfall alert in Telugu states

The Weather Department has warned that heavy rainfall will occur in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from August 31 to September 2. In Telangana, Adilabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Warangal, and Rangareddy districts, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning can last for three days continuously.

Similar to the situation in Andhra Pradesh, in North and south coastal areas, heavy rains continuously disrupt everyday livelihoods. The Amaravati Weather Department has issued an order that Rayalaseema districts will also experience heavy rains from August 31 to September 2.