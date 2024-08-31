IDF strikes Hezbollah military structures in south Lebanon

Tel Aviv, Aug 31 (IANS) Hezbollah military structures and launchers in the Tayr Harfa area in south Lebanon were attacked after the forces detected several militants entering the region, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The Israel Air Forces attacked the military structures and launchers, allegedly, belonging to Hezbollah, late on Friday, Hebrew media reported.

It may be recalled that the air forces have also launched attacks on Hezbollah rockets, launching strikes at Maryamine and Yaroun in southern Lebanon during Friday daytime.

Arab media has also reported that IDF soldiers attacked the Tayr Harfa area after several Hezbollah militants were identified at the compound which was the military compound of the Iran-backed militant organisation.

Local media reports suggest that the IDF have struck Hezbollah targets in the Chebba town of southern Lebanon. There are also reports that Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel and landed in the Upper Galilee. Around 40 rockets were launched in the area.

However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the region.

Last month, the military commander of Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr was assassinated by the Israeli army in Beirut. The military commander was the closest associate of Hezbollah chief, Hassan Nasarullah.

The Hezbollah chief then made a public statement announcing that it would retaliate the murder of Fuad Shukr.

After the assassination of Fuad Shukr on July 31, the head of the Hamas political bureau and most popular face of the organisation, Ismail Haniyeh was also assassinated in Tehran, Iran.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

