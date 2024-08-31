Man Utd sign PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte on five-year deal

Manchester, Aug 31 (IANS) Manchester United have signed midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal, subject to registration.

Uruguay International has signed a contract until June 2029, with the option to extend it for a year. Last season Ugarte, 23, won the league and cup double with Paris Saint-Germain before playing every game at Copa America and being named in the team of the tournament, taking his tally of international caps to 22.

Since the start of the 2022/23 season Ugarte has averaged the second-highest number of tackles per 90 minutes in Europe’s major leagues.

As per reports, he joins for an initial fee of £42.1 million, with the possibility of an additional £8.4 million in bonuses.

Ugarte is the club's fifth signing of the summer transfer window, bringing their total spending to just over £190 million.

“It is an incredible feeling to join a club of this magnitude; one that is admired all around the world. The project that the football leadership discussed with me is extremely exciting; Manchester United is an ambitious club and I am an ambitious player," Manuel Ugarte said in a statement.

“The passion of supporters is something that is very important to me; I know how incredible United fans are and I cannot wait to experience Old Trafford. I’m someone who is so determined to succeed; I will sacrifice and give everything for my teammates. Together we will fight to win trophies and reach the level where this club needs to be," he added.

Dan Ashworth, Manchester United sporting director, said: “Signing Manuel was another of our primary targets for this summer. He is among the very best ball-winning midfield players in the world and has an excellent record at both club and international level. His qualities, experience and passion will be a great complement to our strong group of midfielders.

“Manuel is a player we’ve watched closely, and we are excited to see the positive impact he will make on the pitch and in the dressing room as we continue to strive for success.”

