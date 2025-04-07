TN CB-CID to probe Dharmapuri elephant poaching case and suspicious death of accused

Chennai, April 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) has transferred the investigation of a high-profile elephant poaching case and the suspicious death of a key accused in custody to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), citing the seriousness of the allegations and rising public concern.

The case dates back to March 1, when officials of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department discovered a mutilated and charred carcass of an elephant in the Neruppur Forest Range under the jurisdiction of the Eriyur Police Station in Pennagaram Taluk, Dharmapuri district. Authorities suspect the animal was killed for its tusks, prompting the Forest Department to register a case under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.

As part of the investigation, forest officials apprehended a suspect, G. Senthil (28), from Kongarapatti village on March 17. However, Senthil reportedly escaped into the forest while in custody and handcuffed. Four other suspects were arrested on March 19 and remanded to judicial custody. A separate case was filed against Senthil on the same day, accusing him of assaulting officials and escaping from custody.

On April 3, the Forest Department received a tip-off about a decomposed male body found in the Sarakkadu forest area near Kongarapatti village. Based on a complaint filed by the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Sunjalnatham, a case of suspicious death was registered on April 4. The body was later identified as that of Senthil, leading to allegations of foul play from his family.

Given the gravity of the situation, including suspected links between the illegal wildlife trade and a possible custodial death, the DGP’s office transferred both cases to the CB-CID for a comprehensive and impartial investigation.

In an official statement, the DGP’s office said: “The decision ensures an impartial probe into all angles, including the poaching network and the events surrounding Senthil’s demise.”

The incident has also triggered strong political reactions.

On Monday (April 7), Dr S. Ramadoss, founder-leader of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which represents the powerful Vanniyar community, issued a statement demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of Senthil. He alleged that the forest department may have tortured Senthil to death during interrogation.

Dr Ramadoss stated that Senthil, along with his father Govindaraj and brother Sakthi, was taken into custody for questioning on March 17. When the family did not receive any information about their whereabouts, they filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police in Dharmapuri. While Sakthi was eventually released, Govindaraj was arrested for his alleged role in the poaching case. However, the whereabouts of Senthil remained unknown until April 3, when his decomposed body was discovered.

Forest officials claimed that Senthil had escaped custody and later died by suicide.

Dr. Ramadoss questioned this version, pointing out several inconsistencies in the department’s narrative. “Why didn’t the forest department provide any information to the family for three days?” he asked. “Why were people not allowed into the Kongarapatti forest area between March 18 and April 4?”

He further alleged that the department intentionally delayed reporting the body until it had decomposed, possibly to obscure the cause of death. “There were no handcuffs on him when the body was found. If he ran into the forest, how did he get a gun to take his own life?” Ramadoss asked.

He claimed that Senthil may have known incriminating details about certain forest officials, and that he was murdered to prevent him from revealing those secrets. The PMK leader demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI and that the government provide a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to Senthil’s family.

