Telugu OTT Releases This Weekend: 14 Days Girlfriend Intlo, Udvegam, Madhushala, and More!

Telugu cinema is known for making big-ticket, whistle-worthy entertainers suited for large screens, and as a result, their appeal on OTT has always been minimal. Unlike Malayalam and Tamil cinema, which doesn't hesitate to make content for the small screen, Tollywood has always remained aspirational, and this has been their biggest strength. Even OTT platforms aren't expecting original content streamlined for digital release from Telugu cinema, as they are happy to acquire big-ticket movies and release them on their platforms after the usual 4-week window.

But there have been a few movies and shows that are being made on a small scale, which typically go on OTT platforms in Telugu as well. Aha Video, a regional OTT platform, is spearheading the production of such content. Now, ETV Win has also started after an initial struggle to reach Aha's level.

Here's a fully compiled list of Telugu movies and web shows that will be releasing on OTT this weekend for you to binge-watch.

14 Days Girlfriend Intlo

Everyone was impressed by the promotional content of this film. Both the teaser and the trailer generated enough buzz in the audiences, but the movie didn't really make a full impact. Despite getting some good reviews, the film failed to pull audiences to the theaters. Starring Ankith Koyya, Sriya Kontham, and others, 14 Days Girlfriend Intlo made a surprise debut on the digital platform on Friday, April 4th. Audiences can enjoy this fun-filled entertainer with a heartfelt twist on Amazon Prime Video.

Udvegam

Courtroom dramas are a rarity in Telugu cinema. When done right, it has the power to pull massive crowds into the theaters, and the recent success of Court: State vs A Nobody is proof of the same. But months before the blockbuster success of Court, there was a movie named "Udvedgam" that was released. The film, directed by Mahipal Reddy, stars Thrigun and Deepshika in key roles.

Nearly 6 months after its release, Udvegam has finally found its streaming home in ETV Win, where it's now streaming.

Madhushala

Fans of this genre should definitely give this crime thriller starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar a try due to its intriguing premise. The movie, directed by G. Sudhakar, is streaming now on ETV Win.

Lakshmi Kataksham

OTT platforms are releasing movies this week that didn't make much of an impact when they first came out. Veteran actor Sai Kumar's starrer, Lakshmi Kataksham, falls into the same category. The film was released last year and has now made its streaming debut on Aha video.

Katha Sudha

In what can be considered a laudable initiative, Katha Sudha is a series of stories told weekly on Telugu streaming platform ETV Win. While the success of such long-form content will always be a mystery, the OTT app's efforts to try something new are good. The show has got Tanikelle Bharani, Tulasi, and other noted faces from Telugu cinema.