Marizanne Kapp rested from South Africa’s upcoming ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Experienced seam-bowling all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been rested from South Africa’s upcoming ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka, which also features India and is slated to be held from April 27 to May 11 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Friday that Marizanne, who’s played 149 ODIs so far, has also been rested from the side’s training camp, to be held from April 6-14, at its Centre of Excellence in Tshwane, citing that the veteran all-rounder will be beginning her individual conditioning block in preparation for subsequent tours and the ODI World Cup to be held later in the year in India.

For the week-long training camp before the Laura Wolvaardt-led ODI squad leaves for Sri Lanka, CSA has announced a group of 20 players have been called up, including the uncapped trio of wicketkeeper batter Karabo Meso, all-rounder Miané Smit and spinner Seshnie Naidu.

The three youngsters will join up with the nationally contracted players, along with Nondumiso Shangase, Lara Goodall and Faye Tunnicliffe joining in. Head coach Mandla Mashimbyi threw light on what will be the overall approach in the camp, where the main focus will be on adapting to subcontinent conditions.

"Our objectives are quite simple for the camp. We'll focus a lot on running between the wicket, playing a rotational game, and building on that through scenario-based matches, which will help improve awareness.”

“There will also be nets for skill development, and there'll also be a lot of education around team culture. We're trying to focus on a holistic player from a culture point of view, skill point of view, and mindset point of view."

"At the moment, we need to understand how to adapt to different conditions, how to play various situations, and also how to get out of sticky situations. We've got to focus on that, and it's all about making players understand when they're on top, how they go about it, and when they're under pressure, how they go about it as well.”

Talking about the inclusion of three uncapped players in the camp, Mashimbyi said, "I'm looking forward to seeing these youngsters in our environment, and I'm pretty sure that the rest of the team will look after them and make them feel like they belong because this is the future of Proteas Women cricket.”

“It's important that we make them feel at home first, and then after that, we encourage them to be themselves, and if there are opportunities for them to play, they can make a big impact for us and themselves as cricketers.”

South Africa Women’s Training Camp Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Chloé Tryon and Faye Tunnicliffe.

