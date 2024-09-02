September 2: Holiday Declared for Schools, Colleges in AP, Telangana

With incessant rains, the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have declared a holiday for today i.e. September 2. The weather department has issued a red alert for heavy rains across the Telugu states, cautioning several districts about high rainfall.

Earlier, the district collectors declared a holiday. After monitoring the situation, the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana declared a holiday for Monday, September 2, 2024.

Both governments have instructed schools, colleges, and all educational institutions to shut down due to the heavy rains. All private educational institutions have also been ordered to close.

People have been advised to stay indoors due to the rains. Severe waterlogging has been reported in many areas.

