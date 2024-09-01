Holiday declared for schools in AP tomorrow

Amaravati: As heavy rains continue to batter several districts of Andhra Pradesh, causing severe damage and flooding areas, the state government has announced that the educational institutions will remain closed on Monday, September 2, 2024.

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Vijayawada and Guntur towns even as coastal areas continue to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday. Rain has been lashing several parts of the state under the impact of depression in the Bay of Bengal, which crossed the coast at Kalingapatnam early this morning.

Ten people have been killed in various rain-related incidents since Saturday. Five people were killed and four injured in the landslide at Moghalrajpuram in Vijayawada. Low-lying areas in Krishna and Guntur districts were inundated due to heavy rain and overflowing tanks and lakes.