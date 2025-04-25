Referee for Spanish Copa del Rey final in tears over Real Madrid TV attacks

Madrid, April 25 (IANS) The referee appointed for the upcoming Copa del Rey final between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, became emotional on Friday while discussing the intense pressure he faces ahead of the match.

He was questioned about a video released by Real Madrid's Club TV network, RMTV, which highlights his supposed mistakes in previous matches against them. This tactic is frequently employed by RMTV to influence referees before key games.

When asked about this latest video, de Burgos Bengoetxea could not hold back tears as he spoke about the impact on him and his family, reports Xinhua.

"When your son comes back from school and other kids have said to him that his father is a thief, it's really hard," he said. "They have no right to make us go through this, but it's not just something between professionals; a lot of families depend on this, and everyone should take some time to reflect on what they are doing."

Pablo Gonzalez Fuentes, who will serve as the VAR official for Saturday's match, also criticised RMTV's actions. "They have to understand the consequences of these videos," he said, explaining that they lead to online campaigns against officials.

"We're seeing community managers on official social media platforms attacking the community for just one more like. We see actions by football players that suggest we're dishonest. When a journalist talks about 'theft,' fans take that frustration out on the child who's about to referee a youth team. We must address these types of situations and return to a healthier and cleaner style of football," he commented.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid is getting ready for the match with serious injury concerns.

Their French international midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will be out until next season after suffering a serious groin injury in Wednesday's 1-0 win away to Getafe.

Camavinga replaced David Alaba at the start of the second half after the Austrian suffered a muscle injury, but in the 87th minute, he was unable to continue and had to leave the pitch, even though Madrid had used all of its substitutes.

Speaking after the game, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti commented that both Alaba and Camavinga would struggle to be fit for Saturday's Copa del Rey final against FC Barcelona. However, tests carried out on Thursday morning showed Camavinga's injury to be much worse than previously thought.

