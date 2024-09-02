September 3: Holidays for Schools, Colleges Likely in AP, Telangana due to Heavy Rains

In light of the heavy rainfall, the government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the state on September 2. The government has instructed district collectors to assess the situation and make further decisions accordingly. District Education Officers (DEOs) in several districts have reported the ground realities to the collectors.

The DEOs highlighted that students cannot attend schools due to flooded premises, some of which are partially collapsed. In some cases, the school buildings are in a dilapidated condition, making it unsafe to conduct classes.

Reports also mentioned that rivers are overflowing in several areas, making roads impassable. Taking all these factors into account, a holiday has been declared for September 2. Senior officials from the education department stated that if the rains continue, they will consider whether to reopen schools on Tuesday or not. It is learnt that the government may declare September 3 as holiday if there are heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Osmania University officials announced the postponement of all exams scheduled for September 2. However, exams scheduled for the 3rd will be conducted as planned. The further update is still awaited.

