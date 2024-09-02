LaLiga: Mbappe shines as Real Madrid triumph over Betis

Madrid, Sep 2 (IANS) The Santiago Bernabeu was alight with excitement as Real Madrid triumphed over Real Betis with a commanding 2-0 victory, after a scintillating second-half performance in the LaLiga.

Kylian Mbappe, making waves with his first-ever brace for the club, was the standout star of the evening, leaving the Bernabeu buzzing with his remarkable display.

The first half of the match was a tale of near-misses and tantalizing chances. Despite Real Madrid's dominance in possession and a flurry of attacking opportunities, they were unable to break through Betis' resolute defense. The most notable moment came from Betis' Abde, who squandered an early chance with a header that sailed wide after a well-placed cross from Perraud.

Real Madrid responded with their own series of near-misses. Rodrygo’s corner in the 20th minute saw Militao's header thwarted by a brilliant save from Betis' goalkeeper, Rui Silva.

Moments later, Valverde unleashed a powerful long-range shot that took a deflection off Natan, only to be comfortably collected by Silva.

The real drama began in the second half. Real Madrid, who had already scored eight of their nine official goals this season after the break, ramped up the pressure. A quick transition from Valverde found Vini Jr., whose shot was deflected off Llorente and struck the post.

The Bernabeu crowd was up in arms a minute later, demanding a penalty after a handball incident involving Llorente, though referee Alberola Rojas deemed the handball to be behind Llorente’s body.

In the 56th minute, Real Madrid came agonisingly close as Rodrygo’s powerful shot was parried away by Silva. Controversy struck again in the 57th minute when Ceballos was fouled by Sabaly in the box, yet no penalty was awarded despite the clear infringement. However, the breakthrough came in the 67th minute.

A brilliant sequence saw Rodrygo pass to Valverde, who executed a stunning back-heel assist to Mbappé. The French forward's first-time left-footed finish was a thing of beauty, sending the Bernabéu into raptures.

Real Madrid put the game beyond doubt in the 75th minute. Brahim’s precise through ball released Vini Jr., who was subsequently fouled by Rui Silva, leading to a penalty.

Although the referee initially signaled for offside, VAR intervention led to a correct decision, and Mbappé confidently converted the spot-kick to secure his first brace for Real Madrid.

The Frenchman almost made it a hat-trick in the 89th minute, but Rui Silva pulled off a superb save to deny Endrick in a one-on-one situation following another incisive pass from Brahim.

The final whistle saw Real Madrid celebrating their second consecutive home win of the season, with the team extending their unbeaten La Liga run to 36 games.

