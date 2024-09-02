Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Here are the final contestants!
After a long wait, Bigg Boss 8 Telugu finally launched Yesterday, September 1st, in Star Maa. With 24 contestants, the biggest Telugu reality show is ready to entertain the audience. Wait for the endless entertainment with these contestants.
The final list of contestants are:
-
Yashmi Gowda
-
Nikhil Maliyakkal
-
Abhav Naveen
-
Prerana
-
Aditya Om
-
Soniya
-
Bezawada Beebakka
-
Shekar Basha
-
Kiraak Seetha
-
Naga Manikanta
-
Prithviraj
-
Vishnu Priya
-
Nainika
-
Nabeel Afridi