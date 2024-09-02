Updates: Flood Crisis in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Flood Crisis in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

Chandrababu Naidu's Residence Flooded: Heavy floodwaters have entered former CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence. Staff are using pumps and sandbags to control the situation, and the family evacuated yesterday.

Telangana Increases Compensation: Telangana's government has raised flood victim compensation from ₹4 lakhs to ₹ five lakhs.

AP High Court Closes Due to Flooding: Floodwaters forced the Andhra Pradesh High Court to halt operations on Monday.

CM Revanth Reddy's Request to PM Modi: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has urged PM Modi to visit flood-affected areas and release immediate aid.

Krishna River Poses Threat in Vijayawada: Erosion near the Krishna River's retaining wall has caused alarm in Vijayawada, with police reinforcing the area.

NDRF Teams Deployed: The Centre has sent special NDRF teams to assist in Vijayawada, with additional support from Navy helicopters and rescue teams.

Moosi River Overflow: Heavy rains have caused the Moosi River to overflow in Shankarpally, prompting warnings.

Krishnalanka Residents Thank Jagan Mohan Reddy: Residents expressed gratitude to Jagan Mohan Reddy, crediting a retaining wall for saving their lives.

Railway Disruptions: Over 432 trains have been cancelled in the South Central Railway region, with restoration work underway.

Deputy CM Bhatti Reviews Situation: Telangana's Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka is monitoring the flood situation and ensuring essential services continue.

CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Khammam: The CM plans to inspect flood-affected areas in Khammam today.

Boat Accident: A patrol boat capsized in the Krishna River near Thotlavalluru Mandal.

Also read: September 2 to September 5: Holidays for Schools and Colleges as Heavy Rains in AP