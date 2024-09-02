September 2 to September 5: Holidays for Schools, Colleges as Heavy Rains in AP

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone ASNA over the Arabian Sea is expected to weaken further. Additionally, the depression over the Bay of Bengal will weaken in the coming days. According to the reports, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharastra are to witness heavy to hefty rainfall.

Through X, the IMD has stated that "Deep Depression (Remnant of CS ASNA) over the northwest Arabian Sea weakened into a depression & lay centred at 05.30 hrs IST of September 2 over the same region about 200km southeast of Ras Al Hadd (Oman). Likely to weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during next 6 hours".

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to have isolated, hefty rains between September 2 and September 5. An orange signal is still in effect. During these days, there is also a good chance of isolated, heavy rainfall across Yanam and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Also read: September 3: Holidays for Schools and Colleges Likely in AP, Telangana due to Heavy Rains