Apple farming in K'taka, saffron in Kerala: PM Modi showcases India's green success stories

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative and urged citizens across the country to actively participate in the campaign by planting trees in the name of their mothers.

He also shared inspiring examples from Ahmedabad, Kinnaur, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Kerala, where people have successfully cultivated trees and crops in challenging climate conditions.

Addressing the 121st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "The biggest strength of our country is our 140 crore citizens, their capability, their willpower. And when crores of people join a campaign together, its impact is huge. An example of this is 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' -- this campaign is in the name of the mother who gave birth to us, and it is also for Mother Earth who ensconces us in her lap."

The Prime Minister mentioned that on June 5, which is World Environment Day, the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign will complete one year. He said that during this one year, more than 140 crore trees have been planted across the country under this initiative.

"Observing this initiative of India, people outside the country have also planted trees in the name of their mother. You too should become a part of this campaign so that on completion of one year, you can be proud of your participation," he said.

Highlighting the environmental transformation in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said, "All of us know that trees provide coolness; we get relief from the heat in the shade of trees. But recently, I came across some news related to this, which caught my attention. During the last few years, more than 70 lakh trees have been planted in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. These trees have increased the green area in Ahmedabad to a great extent."

"Along with that, the number of water bodies has also increased here due to the construction of the River Front on the Sabarmati River and the reconstruction of some lakes like Kankaria Lake. Now, news reports say that in the last few years, Ahmedabad has become one of the major cities fighting against global warming," he further said.

"The people there are also feeling this change. The coolness in the environment. The trees planted in Ahmedabad are becoming the reason for bringing myriad shades of happiness there. I again urge all of you to plant trees to maintain the health of the earth, to deal with the challenges of climate change, and to secure the future of your children," PM Modi emphasised.

Recalling the old saying, "Where there is a will, there is a way," PM Modi shared an inspiring story of agricultural innovation from Karnataka, where Shail Teli, who lives in Bagalkot, has grown apples in the plains.

In his Kulali village, apple trees have started bearing fruit even in temperatures above 35 degrees.

"Since Shail Teli was fond of farming, he tried apple farming as well, and he attained success in it. Today, a lot of apples grow on the trees planted by him, and he is earning a good income by selling them," he stated.

The Prime Minister also spoke about saffron cultivation taking root in new regions. He noted that while saffron was traditionally limited in Himachal Pradesh, it has now commenced successfully in the beautiful Sangla valley of Kinnaur.

Highlighting similar innovation in Kerala, he said, "In Wayanad, this saffron is not being grown in any field or soil; rather, with the help of the Aeroponics Technique."

Speaking about the spread of litchi cultivation, PM Modi said, "Something astonishingly similar has happened with the production of litchi. We had been hearing that litchi grows in Bihar, West Bengal or Jharkhand. But now litchi is being grown in South India and Rajasthan as well."

He praised the efforts of Thiru Veera Arasu from Tamil Nadu, who transitioned from cultivating coffee to successfully planting litchi trees in Kodaikanal. PM Modi also mentioned Jitendra Singh Ranawat's success in growing litchi in Rajasthan.

"All these examples are very inspiring. If we decide to do something new and persist despite difficulties, even the impossible can be made possible," he added.

