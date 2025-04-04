Fire erupts at Andhra Pradesh State Secretariat

Panic prevailed at the Andhra Pradesh State Secretariat after a fire broke out in the second block on April 4 (Friday). The accident took place when Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and a few other ministers, including Payyavula Keshav (Finance), Nadendla Manohar (Civil Supplies), Kandula Durgesh (Tourism), Anam Ramnarayana Reddy (Endowments) P Narayana (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) and V Anitha (Home), were conducting meetings in the block.

Police officers promptly alerted the fire personnel, who deployed fire engines and doused the flames. The blaze is suspected to have erupted in the battery storage area.

Following the incident, police imposed strict restrictions at the Secretariat. People with valid IDs are only being allowed, while media has been restricted from entering the building. The security officials have been instructed not to allow media personnel until orders have been given.