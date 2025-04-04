April 4 Rain alert for Hyderabad; No Holiday for schools!

Hyderabad experienced a day of monsoon on Thursday as heavy rain and thunderstorms poured down, offering relief from the heat of the summer but creating havoc and disruption in the city. A rain alert has been predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad, warning of scattered thunder and heavy rainfall between today and April 6. Schools here, however, will be functional, and no holiday is announced today or for the week ahead. People are requested to remain indoors and not travel unless necessary, as the rain is predicted to cause traffic jams, power outages, and waterlogging of roads.

The rain, which started in the late afternoon, picked up steam in the evening, resulting in traffic jams, power outages, and water-logged roads. Homebound commuters were the worst affected, with numerous people taking refuge under flyovers and shops owing to low visibility.

Several areas, such as Rajendranagar, Attapur, Sun City, Hydershahkote, Masab Tank, Begumpet, Nagole, and sections of the Old City, experienced power failures owing to thunderstorms interrupting the power supply. Two individuals were stranded in the Musi River at Chaitanyapuri as water levels unexpectedly swelled due to rains.

Water-logged roads compounded the troubles of commuters, with several areas recording heavy traffic on arterial roads and flyovers. The rain and thunderstorms crippled the city, with numerous residents venting their frustration and worry on social media. Tune in for more updates on the weather!

