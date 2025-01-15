School Holidays Extended: Check State-Wise List

As the winter chill intensifies its grip on North India, several districts have announced extended school vacations for students. The move aims to protect children from the harsh cold weather, ensuring their safety and well-being. Here's a comprehensive list of school holiday schedules across various states and cities in India.

Here's an exhaustive list of school holiday dates across states and cities in India.

Ghaziabad Schools Closed Till January 18

In Ghaziabad, district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh has declared winter holidays from classes 1 to 8 as the district is currently experiencing a cold wave. Student attendance in schools will be halted until January 18, but all other employees attached to educational institutions will report for work. The order applies to all councils and secondary schools affiliated with the UP Board, CBSE, ICSE, and other boards.

Schools in Patna are Closed till January 15

In Patna, the district magistrate has banned all educational activities in schools, Anganwadi centres, and pre-schools up to class 8 till January 15. This step is taken keeping in mind children's health in this cold weather. For classes above class 8, the time for teaching is restricted between 9 am and 3:30 pm.

Rajasthan Schools Closed Till January 14

In Rajasthan, schools in Jaipur, Dausa, Sikar, Bundi, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Beawar, Dholpur, and Jhalawar will remain closed until January 14 for classes up to 8 due to the cold wave. For classes 9 to 12, timings have been revised to start from 10 am.

Gorakhpur Schools Closed Till January 14

In Gorakhpur, all government, Anganwadi, and private educational institutions will remain closed until January 14. Schools will reopen on January 15.

Tamil Nadu Schools and Colleges Closed Till January 20

In Tamil Nadu, schools, colleges, and government offices will remain closed until January 20 due to the Pongal celebrations. Some private schools are also closed on January 13.

Telangana Schools Closed Till January 16

In Telangana, the Board of Intermediate Education declared school holidays for all the intermediate colleges across the state due to Makar Sankranti. School holidays have been observed from January 11 till January 16. Classes will reopen on January 17.

Jammu and Kashmir Schools Closed Till February 28

In Jammu and Kashmir, the School Education Department has declared the winter holiday schedule. Schools up to class 5 will remain closed from December 10, 2024, to February 28, 2025, and schools for classes 6 to 12 will remain closed from December 16, 2024, to February 28, 2025. Students are advised to stay in touch with their respective schools for information regarding the holiday schedule.

Also read: Kanuma 2025: Wishes, Greetings, and WhatsApp Messages