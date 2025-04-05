Bayern ends Augsburg's unbeaten run to extend lead in Bundesliga

Berlin, April 5 (IANS) Harry Kane was on target again as Bayern Munich came from behind to claim a 3-1 win at Augsburg on Friday, extending its lead at the top of the Bundesliga and ending the host's 11-match unbeaten run.

Despite missing key players such as Manuel Neuer and Alphonso Davies, Bayern started brightly and dominated the early stages. But Augsburg broke the deadlock in the 30th minute as Dimitrios Giannoulis unleashed a powerful shot into the roof of the net, reported Xinhua.

Bayern equalized on the stroke of halftime. Jamal Musiala showed his composure, dancing through defenders before firing past goalkeeper Finn Dahmen in the 42nd minute, but Musiala was forced off shortly after the break with a hamstring injury.

The game's turning point came just before the hour mark when Augsburg defender Cedric Zesiger received his second yellow card for bringing down Kane on the break. Bayern capitalized on the resulting free-kick, with Joshua Kimmich's short pass finding Michael Olise, who whipped in a perfect cross for Kane to head home his 23rd league goal of the season.

With its numerical advantage, Bayern dominated the game, with Kane, Leroy Sane, and Olise having chances to kill off the game, but they were denied by a combination of poor finishing and last-ditch defending.

The visitor sealed its win in the 93rd minute when Augsburg defender Chrislain Matsima deflected Sane's shot into his own net.

Bayern provisionally leads the table by nine points, while Augsburg remains eighth.

"It was the tough game that we had expected. Augsburg is always difficult to play," said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany. "It's an important win for us. We take the three points and keep looking ahead."

