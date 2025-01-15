No divisions, we stand united: NDA constituents at joint workers' conference

Patna, Jan 15 (IANS) National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents on Wednesday claimed that there were no divisions among them and they stand united.

At the NDA joint workers conference in the Bagaha subdivision of West Champaran district, BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal emphasised the unity among NDA allies.

Jaiswal stated, "Those who are dreaming of creating division will fail, as all alliance partners of the NDA stand united."

He further mentioned that representatives and workers from all NDA constituents, including the BJP, JD(U), HAM(S), LJP(RV), and HLM, were participating in the conference.

This marks a significant step in gearing up for the Assembly elections in 2025, with the alliance showcasing its solidarity and readiness to contest jointly.

In the first phase of the joint workers' conference, Jaiswal announced that the event, which began from Bagaha would proceed through Bettiah, Motihari, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, and other locations. A total of 10 districts are set to be covered from January 15 to January 22.

Highlighting the NDA's ambition, Jaiswal said, "When NDA goes to election, we target all 243 seats in Bihar to secure a comprehensive victory. This is a significant initiative by the NDA."

Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) MLC, strongly criticised opposition leaders for speculating divisions within the alliance.

"Some people in the opposition camp predicted they could create a rift in the NDA. I want to say they made a wrong prediction. There is no JD(U), BJP, HAMS, LJPRV, or RLM here - we are the NDA, not individual parties," Kumar said.

The NDA has also outlined the schedule for the second phase of its joint workers' conference in the state, which will begin on January 27 in Bhojpur and conclude on February 1 in Gaya.

During this phase, the conference will cover key districts such as Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas, and Aurangabad. As part of the initiative, the NDA has invited district presidents, block presidents, Panchayat presidents, and local MLAs and MLCs to actively participate in the events.

This outreach aims to strengthen coordination and preparation at all levels of the alliance's leadership as it builds momentum for the 2025 Assembly elections.

