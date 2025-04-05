Infiltration bid foiled on Jammu IB; intruder killed by BSF troops

Jammu, April 5 (IANS) One intruder was killed after the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration bid on the International Border (IB) in Jammu, the force said on Saturday.

"In the intervening night of 04 April/05 April 2025, the alert BSF troops observed a suspicious movement across the IB in Jammu border area and an intruder was observed crossing the IB. He was challenged by the alert BSF troops but paid no heed and kept on moving," the BSF said in a statement on Saturday.

"BSF troops, sensing a threat, neutralised the intruder. The identity and motive of the intruder is being ascertained," the statement added.

The BSF further said that after its vigilant troops thwarted an infiltration attempt, a strong protest was being lodged with Pakistani Rangers.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in the recent past, in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated even as Pakistan is trying to step up infiltration at the Line of Control and send consignments of weapons.

There have been several instances of weapon dropping by drones from Pakistan near the IB in Jammu for terrorists operating in J&K.

The BSF has recovered several weapon caches in the recent past and foiled the designs of terrorists and their handlers across the border.

While the Indian Army is alert to foiling infiltration bids at the LoC, terrorist activities are now spreading across other areas of J&K that were relatively free from such incidents until a few years ago.

In fact, areas like the Chenab Valley, Udhampur and Kathua were declared militancy free.

The relentless anti-terror operations in Kashmir have pushed terrorists to the mountains where they hide and wait for the right moment to carry out attacks on security forces.

Analysts add that a comprehensive strategy is needed to address the increasing militancy in Jammu involving enhanced Intelligence gathering and better coordination among security forces.

The series of terror attacks also go on to highlight the urgency of reassessing and strengthening the security grid to ensure the safety and stability of the region.

