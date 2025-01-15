Kanuma 2025: Wishes, Greetings, and WhatsApp Messages

Kanuma, the third day of Pongal festivities, is an important festival followed in South India, mainly Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which falls on January 15, today. It's a day set aside to adore cattle as an integral part of the agricultural department. We present to you, on this particular day, with wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, and statuses to be forwarded to your loved ones.

Wishes and Greetings

Kanuma With All Your Love, Peace, and Prosperity: May the blessings of the day bring health to you and your family, be a bounden duty.

I wish your life as bright as the sun and fruitful as harvest. May your wishes be fulfilled on this auspicious day. Happy Kanuma!

Wishing you and your family a happy Kanuma. Fill your festival with joy, love, and harmony.

May Kanuma bring good fortune and success to you. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead.

Kanuma teaches us the value of gratitude and unity. May your celebrations be meaningful and joyous this year!



WhatsApp Messages

"Wishing you a happy Kanuma! May this special day bring you love, peace, and prosperity."

"Kanuma subhakankshalu! May your life be filled with joy, health, and wealth."

"Happy Kanuma! May this festival bring you closer to your family and fill your heart with happiness."

Wishing you a blessed Kanuma! May this special day bring you happiness, peace, and prosperity.

Kanuma panduga vaibhavam mariyu anandam to meeku andari okka sepu. Happy Kanuma!

Telugu Wishes

Kanuma subhakankshalu! Mee jeevitham anandam, arogyam, mariyu samruddhi to purnamavundali.

Kanuma roju prathi podha, prathi aadu to sammelana mantralu cherupavuthundhi. Subhakankshalu!

"Kanuma samvatsaram lo mee jeevitham andamga nadavagaligi, santosham to bhavishyanni kaligali."

"Kanuma utsavalu andariki santosham, arogyam, mariyu samruddhi kaligistayi ani korukuntunnanu."

"Kanuma roju mee kutumbam ki arogya, samruddhi, mariyu anandam kaluguthundo ani prarthistunnanu."

WhatsApp Status

"May Kanuma bring good fortune and success to you. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead."

"Kanuma panduga vaibhavam mariyu anandam to meeku andari okka sepu. Happy Kanuma!"

More Wishes and Greetings

"On this Kanuma, let us thank our hardworking animals and nature for their endless gifts. Wishing you a blessed day!"

"May the sweetness of Kanuma be inside your heart and at home. Wishing all a wonderful time to honour tradition, gratitude, and blessings of life!"

"Kanuma is a time for everyone to turn back to our heritage and give thanks. May your day be filled with many meaningful and joyful times."

"Let Kanuma bring you happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you a very happy year ahead."

"On this special day, let's be thankful for the blessings through our livestock which brings prosperity with it. Shubhkanuma!"

