KJo reveals what Farah Khan did while watching Big B’s ‘Main Azaad Hoon’

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar reminisced about his first meeting with choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and hilariously revealed that she slept through the movie “Main Azaad Hoon” starring Amitabh Bachchan in a theatre.

Farah visited Karan’s home to shoot for her cooking vlog, where she said that the “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” filmmaker is an old friend of hers.

To which Karan, shared that he first time met Farah during the preview of “Main Azaad Hoon”, which turned out to be one of Big B’s biggest flops.

“Main Farah ko mere bachpan se jaanta hun. Jab main bahut chota tha aur main ek picture dekh raha tha jahan Farah so gayi thi. Film ka naam tha Main Azaad Hoon. (I have known Farah since my childhood. When I was very young, I was watching a movie where Farah had fallen asleep. The name of the film was “Main Azaad Hoon”.)”

“Main dekh raha tha, preview theatre mein main baitha hua tha aur main woh picture bahut seriously dekh raha tha aur jab mainai mudke dekha toh Farah Khan sakshaat so rahi thi wahan. Fir woh uthkar chalu gayi aur yeh meri paheli mulaqat hai.”

“(I was sitting in the preview theater, watching the movie very seriously, and when I turned around, I saw that Farah Khan was actually asleep there. Then she woke up and left, and that was my first meeting with her.)”

Farah hilariously then recalled the second meeting, which was during the preview of a film featuring their “friends.”

“Dusri mulaqat… main ek picture dekhne gayi thi jahaan serious scene chal raha tha aur ek bachcha wahan zor zor se has raha tha. Javed Akhtar was common to both films… (The second meeting was when she went to watch a movie where a serious scene was playing, and a child there was laughing loudly. Javed Akhtar was common to both films.),” said Farah.

The two shared that they will not reveal the film’s name as it has their “friends”.

Talking about “Main Azaad Hoon”, it was adapted from the 1941 Frank Capra film, Meet John Doe, by Javed Akhtar, about an opportunistic journalist who concocts a fictitious man in a fictitious article to boost newspaper sales, but when the article gets a huge response, she finds an unemployed man to sit in as Azaad, "man of the masses".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.