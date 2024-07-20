NEET UG 2024 Results Out: Check Here

Engulfed by a series of controversies, NEET UG 2024 Results have been released today. The results have been released centers-wise. This is following the Supreme Court's directions.

The Apex Court has earlier ordered NTA to release NEET UG 2024 results in cities and centres wise. This is to verify the allegations of the NEET paper leak. The Supreme Court denied to cancellation of the NEET UG 2024 exam and stated that the cancellation of the exam would be the last option and would only be considered when the entire exam process was found to be compromised. It said a thorough probe into the matter is on.

“Cancelling the examination for 24 lakh students is an option of last resort and should be considered only under extreme circumstances,” the CJI said.

Earlier, a bench presided over by CJI DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra posed a series of questions to the examination conducting authority National Testing Agency (NTA).

Click Here for NEET UG 2024 Results: https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/