JEE Main 2025 Exam dates likely to change; Check here!

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 exam dates are likely to be changed because of a conflict with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce this soon.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 examinations are scheduled for April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8. But the CBSE has also planned its exams on these dates, with language papers on April 2, home science on April 3, and physiology on April 4.

The CBSE examinations will be held between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm, whereas the JEE Main examinations are scheduled in two sessions: 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. This clash of timings has raised alarm among students who are giving both the examinations.

Several students have brought this matter to the notice of the central government, and following this, there has been a reconsideration of the exam dates. Central government officials had a teleconference on Friday to address the issue and determine what could be done about it.

The NTA has been directed to declare a decision regarding the exam dates or alternative arrangements. The agency had previously declared that admit cards for the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exams would be issued on Saturday.

The JEE Main 2025 examination is a key entry test for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in premier technical institutions in the nation. As the exam dates are expected to be revised, students are requested to monitor the official NTA website closely for any updates.

