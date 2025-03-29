March 31 Ramadan Holiday for schools declared in Telugu States

Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have declared holiday for schools on March 31, ushering the start of Ramadan Eid celebrations. In a major development, Andhra Pradesh SSC Board has cancelled the 10th class exam that was to be held on March 31 and rescheduled it for April 1.

The exam has been postponed to avoid inconveniencing students who are observing Ramadan Eid. The AP SSC Board has adopted a reasonable measure in rescheduling the exam to April 1, giving relief to students who otherwise would have sat for the exam on a holiday.

On the contrary, the government of Telangana has announced a two-day holiday for schools on March 31 and April 1. The decision is meant to enable students and teachers to engage in Ramadan Eid festivities without any interruption.

The announcement of holidays in the two states is a positive step, as it recognizes the significance of Ramadan Eid festivities for Muslims. By suspending and delaying exams and announcing holidays, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments are encouraging respect and inclusiveness for diverse customs.

The updated exam schedule of the AP SSC 10th class exam will be adopted as per the new date, and students are urged to remain informed and adjust to the change. In the meantime, students and employees in Telangana may celebrate the two-day holiday and engage in Ramadan Eid celebrations with their friends and families.

