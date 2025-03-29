Maamanithan and Viduthalai 2 OTT Release: Vijay Sethupathi's Domination this Weekend

Vijay Sethupathi is one actor who needs no introduction whatsoever. By picking unique storylines and trusting new directors, the actor has turned into "Makkal Selvan" and a star with huge box-office potential. Give him a challenging role, and he will ace it. Vijay Sethupathi has always proved that an actor can balance between doing commercial and offbeat cinema.

Last year, he scored a blockbuster with Maharaja, and even this year, Vijay Sethupathi is all set to surprise audiences across the country with his unique script selections. This weekend, OTT users can watch two Vijay Sethupathi films.

Vijay Sethupathi's Maamanithan and Viduthalai Part 2 Streaming now on OTT

The first movie is Maamanithan. This film has received international praise for its intriguing storyline. Director Seenu Ramaswamy wrote and made the film with Sethupathi and Gayathrie in lead roles. Despite the passage of five years since the movie's completion in 2017, the universality of Maamanithan's plotline ensures its timeless appeal.

Two years after its theatrical release, Maamanithan has finally found a home in the OTT space. Amazon Prime Video purchased the rights to the film, and the movie is now streaming on the same platform. Audiences can witness the film and get to see Vijay Sethupathi in a simple yet commanding role.

This weekend, Vijay Sethupathi released his second film, Viduthalai part-2, on the OTT space. A sequel to the highly acclaimed Viduthalai directed by Vetri Maaran, the movie focuses on the journey of a police constable and shows police brutality in the most gruesome way possible. Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of "Perumaal Vaathiyar" in the film, and he gave a nuanced performance alongside Manju Warrier.

Despite the movie's lackluster box office performance, it remains a significant film that emphasizes ideology. OTT releases of the film in Tamil, Telugu, and other South Indian languages have already been made available on Prime Video. But the Hindi version of the film will now release on the popular platform Zee5.

These are the two films where audiences can fully appreciate actor Vijay Sethupathi's captivating performances.