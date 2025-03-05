NEET UG 2025 Exam: Strict Orders Issued to Telangana Collectors

Telangana State's chief secretary Shanti Kumari has issued orders to collectors to ensure that the NEET UG examination 2025 will take place without any disturbances. Stringent measures are set to be in place as Collectors and top Police brass were instructed to continue the good track record that Telangana has when it comes to conducting NEET.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has annouced that the NEET UG exam will take place on May 4th for a duration of three hours from 2pm to 5pm. The NEET UG exam will happen in pen and paper mode despite the paper leak controversy that rocked the country. Logistics is one of the main reasons why the NTA has decided to conduct the NEET exam in traditional mode.

Coming to the changes made in NEET UG 2025, NTA has discontinued the optional questions in Section B of the exam. Candidates will not get any optional questions and the extra time introduced during Covid will now revert to the pre-Covid format. The optional measure was introduced as a temporary measure to accommodate the challenges posed due to the Covid pandemic.

The NEET UG paper will have 180 compulsory questions - 45 questions each in physics and chemistry and 90 questions in Biology. The NEET UG 2025 will be conducted in a total of 13 languages.