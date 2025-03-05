Ishaan Khatter talks about romancing Tara Sutaria in Shreya Ghoshal’s new romantic song

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actors Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria have teamed up for the upcoming romantic song ‘Pyaar Aata Hai.’

The soulful love song, sung by Rito Riba and Shreya Ghoshal, is produced by Anshul Garg under Play DMF and has been shot in the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir. On Wednesday, the makers dropped the teaser of the song on social media and captioned it, “A little glimpse of love, a spark before the fire #PyaarAataHai Teaser OUT NOW exclusively on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel! Full Song Out on 7th March.”

Yesterday, the 'Pippa' actor dropped the first poster for his upcoming music video. The poster showcases the two actors in a close embrace, while a smaller image captures Ishaan and Tara sitting together on a ledge. The backdrop features a stunning transition, with a snowy, mountainous landscape at the bottom gradually blending into a soft, dreamy gradient of blues and whites at the top.

The teaser for the upcoming romantic track has already set the stage for some sizzling on-screen chemistry between Ishaan and Tara.

Speaking about the song, Rito Riba shared, “This song is really special to me. Working with Shreya Ma’am has been a dream come true, and having Ishaan and Tara bring the song to life on screen is incredible. Huge thanks to Anshul sir for making this happen!”

Expressing his excitement, Ishaan stated, “The moment I heard the song, I knew it was something beautiful. Rito has such a unique and heartfelt voice, and, of course, Shreya Ma’am brings a whole other level of magic to it. It was a joy working with Tara and shooting in Kashmir—it truly elevates the emotions of the track.”

Adding to this, Tara Sutaria shared, “Music has always been such a big part of my life, and to be part of a song sung by Shreya Ma’am and Rito is incredibly special. The melody is enchanting, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience the magic we created on screen. It’s a dream to be the face of a voice so divine. She has always been my favorite artiste!”

“Pyaar Aata Hai” which marks Ishaan’s first onscreen collaboration with Tara, will release on 7th March.

