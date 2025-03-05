Hyderabad Sirisha Death Case: Shocking Twist

A shocking twist has emerged in the Sirisha murder case, with the Hyderabad police arresting her husband, Vinay Kumar, and his sister, Saritha, for the brutal crime. The investigation revealed a disturbing tale of domestic violence, harassment, and ultimately, murder.

Sirisha, a 30-year-old woman, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her Malakpet residence on Monday morning. Her husband, Vinay, initially claimed that she had died of a heart attack. However, the police investigation revealed that Vinay and his sister, Saritha, had been harassing Sirisha for a long time.

The police found that Vinay and Saritha had been mentally and physically torturing Sirisha, and the situation had escalated in the days leading up to her death. On the night before her death, Sirisha had a heated argument with Saritha, which ended in a violent confrontation. Vinay then sedated Sirisha with an anesthetic before suffocating her with a pillow.

According to the police, Vinay murdered Sirisha out of anger that she had disobeyed his sister. The investigation also revealed that Vinay had given Sirisha a sedative the previous night, causing her to lose consciousness, before suffocating her.

The next morning, Vinay and Saritha pretended that Sirisha had died of a heart attack and took her body to the hospital. However, Sirisha's uncle, Madhukar, suspected foul play and reported the incident to the police.

The police investigation uncovered the shocking truth behind Sirisha's death, leading to the arrest of Vinay and Saritha for the crime.

Sirisha and Vinay were married in 2017 and had a six-year-old daughter. They lived in Malakpet, Jamuna Towers, in Hyderabad. The police have registered a case and sent Sirisha's body to the Osmania Mortuary for further investigation.