Raghav Juyal, Dhairya Karwa-starrer ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ books release date for August 9

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) The upcoming streaming series 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' has locked its release date for August 9.

On Saturday, the makers dropped the poster of the series, which shows the two lead actors engaged in a conversation on a walkie-talkie.

The series stars Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, and Raghav Juyal in the lead roles and is jointly produced by Bollywood multi-hyphenates Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor.

Director Umesh Bist shared that the series connects two police officers from different timelines.

Talking about the series, Umesh said: "Directing 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' has been an exceptional journey, and I'm deeply honoured to work alongside visionaries like Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. Through our show, audiences will get a taste of a thrilling tale that bridges time, connecting two police officers -- one from 1990 and the other from 2016 -- through a mysterious walkie-talkie. It has suspense, drama, thrills, and everything you need for an entertainer.”

He further mentioned, “I'm thrilled to have the show premiere on ZEE5, and I'm confident audiences will be fascinated by this exciting sci-fi thriller that challenges our perceptions of time and justice. It's a mind-bending adventure that I can't wait for viewers to experience.”

The gripping cop drama tells the riveting tale of two police officers from different eras connected by a mysterious walkie-talkie and the butterfly effect it causes on the past and present.

Karan Johar added: “ 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is so much more than a regular police procedural series; it has its own USP of mystery and philosophy. In partnership with Sikhya, we’re excited to take audiences on Umesh Bist’s investigative journey that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Sometimes, the journey isn’t about who or where… it’s about when! And it is now time for viewers to decode this puzzle.”

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is set to drop on August 9 on ZEE5.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.