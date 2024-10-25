Christmas Holidays Cut in Bengaluru Schools: Rain Holidays Effect!

However, the recent rains have battered Karnataka like nothing else. The district administration has declared anganwadi and school holidays on October 16, 21, and 23, following the havoc wrecked by the heavy downpour. Schools have planned various activities to make up for lost learning hours, as given below.

Government and private unaided schools of the State Board will conduct full-day classes on Saturday, October 26. Some schools are planning to recover the lost time in November. Full-day classes will also be held on Saturdays or Sundays, the Bengaluru district administration has ordered as well.

Many of Bengaluru's elite private schools have decided to reduce the three-day Christmas break in December instead of a day or two of classes lost. "The government has passed a resolution to conduct classes on Saturdays and Sundays. However, most parents do not want their children to go to school on Sundays," pointed out a private school principal. "So, we are going to reduce Christmas vacations and hold classes instead."

Online Classes

CBSE and ICSE schools turned virtual during the holiday declared by the district administration.

Concern of Parents

Parenting children is not a cakewalk. The management of the school is the challenge that keeps parents away from involving kids in educational activities during holidays. "We are bound by the school management decision on compensatory classes," says Pratibha of Vijayanagar.

Karnataka Public School, Basavanagudi, will have a full day on October 26, according to school authorities, who said the decision was based on government directives. Other schools would arrange for extra classes once the parents gave their consent.

