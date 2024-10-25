Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Vishnupriya becomes the new mega chief of the house

Vishnupriya Takes the Reign: OG Clan Wins Again in Bigg Boss Telugu!

In a thrilling turn of events, OG Clan has emerged victorious once again in the Bigg Boss Telugu house. After winning two tasks yesterday, they have now clinched the third task, "Who is the Smartest?".

The task, designed to test the contestants' intelligence and quick thinking, saw OG Clan's Prerana emerge as the winner, making her the new Chief Contender of the house.

Meanwhile, Mehboob from the Royals team has been eliminated from the Chief Contender race.

Yesterday's tasks saw Teja and Prerana shine with their witty answers, while Nabhi and Hariteja also impressed with their responses.

However, the task was not without controversy, as Teja got into a heated argument with Nikhil, the Sanchalak, over a repeated question.

The latest news is that at a shocking twist, where Vishnupriya becomes the new Mega Chief of the house in an unexpected outcome!

Will Vishnupriya continue her winning streak and emerge as the title winner? Only time will tell!

Stay tuned for more updates from the Bigg Boss Telugu house!

