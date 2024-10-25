Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nominations Heat Up, Who's in Danger?

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Elimination Looms for Royal Clan Member

The eighth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has come to a close, with six contestants facing nomination. From the OG Clan, Nikhil, Vishnupriya, Prerana, and Prithvi are in the danger zone, while Nayanii Pawani and Mehaboob represent the Royal Clan.

According to voting trends, Prerana has surpassed Nikhil, a consistent top contender. The winner's race also features Prerana, indicating her strong game. Prem couple Prithvi and Vishnupriya follow closely.

Mehaboob and Nayanii trail behind, with Mehaboob's game performance being underwhelming and Nayanii being nearly invisible.

Gangavva's potential elimination is also hinted at, due to ongoing investigations into a 2022 video controversy involving her and YouTuber Raju.

Will a Royal Clan member be eliminated this week? The suspense continues.

