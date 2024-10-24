Bigg Boss Telugu 8: 23rd Oct Highlights, Yashmi and nikhil's blooming bond ?

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Avinash's Comic Relief, Gangavva's Prank and More

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 was filled with laughter, pranks, and exciting tasks. Avinash, the comic relief of the house, kept his fellow contestants and viewers entertained with his witty antics.

Gangavva's Prank

Gangavva pulled off a hilarious prank on the contestants by pretending to be possessed by a spirit. Her performance left everyone in splits.

Avinash's Fitness Task

Bigg Boss assigned Avinash the task of being a fitness trainer for the day. He took his role seriously and made the contestants perform various exercises, leaving them exhausted.

Market Task

Gautam and Nikhil were sent to the market to shop for groceries. However, their shopping time was reduced due to the housemates' poor performance in previous tasks.

Nominations and Clan Wars

The episode also saw the formation of two clans, Royal and OG, vying for power in the Bigg Boss house. Rohini became the Mega Chief Contender for the Royal clan, while Yashmi lost the opportunity for the OGclan.

Contestants' Reactions

Hariteja expressed dissatisfaction with Rohini's selection as Mega Chief Contender, sparking a debate among the contestants.

Task Winners

The Royal clan won the aquarium task, securing a freshwater lake in their kingdom.

What's Next?

The upcoming episodes promise more excitement, drama, and comedy. Stay tuned!

